Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

