TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

