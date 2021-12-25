Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Anterix has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.