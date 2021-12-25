DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DCGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

DocGo stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

