Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSBK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

