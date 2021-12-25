Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

