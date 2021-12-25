RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $72.69 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $690.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $947,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

