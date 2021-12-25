OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in OptiNose by 213.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OptiNose by 8.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

