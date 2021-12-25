Critical Contrast: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) vs. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $54.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.90%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 340.00%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 88.36% 187.85% 31.00% Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 21.17 $129.09 million $2.79 14.42 Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Miromatrix Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc. engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has strategical partnerships with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

