boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.58 ($5.01).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.28. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

