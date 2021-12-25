Continental Resources’ (CLR) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

NYSE:CLR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

