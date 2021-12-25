Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.11.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $59.50 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

