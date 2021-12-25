Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.