CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CalAmp by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

