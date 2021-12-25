Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

