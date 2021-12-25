Credit Suisse Group Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $910.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

