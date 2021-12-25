Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.62.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.