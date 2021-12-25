Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

