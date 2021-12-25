ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.