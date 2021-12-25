JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $67.78. JD.com shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 419,855 shares.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.