Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.25. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 51,525 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

