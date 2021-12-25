Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.50. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $906.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

