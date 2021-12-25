Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.16. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 4,963 shares trading hands.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

