Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.13. Aadi Bioscience shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $540.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,689,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,914,000.

About Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

