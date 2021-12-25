Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down to $30.53

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.53, but opened at $29.70. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 2,465 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $877,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.