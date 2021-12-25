Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

DRI stock opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

