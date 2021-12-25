VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

EGY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

