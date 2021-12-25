Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $560.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.43.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $351.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 1 year low of $219.47 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.