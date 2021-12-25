Reviewing Tiptree (TIPT) & Its Competitors

Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tiptree to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Tiptree Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million -$29.16 million 9.19 Tiptree Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.37

Tiptree’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiptree and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree Competitors 677 2991 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Tiptree’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tiptree has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tiptree rivals beat Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

