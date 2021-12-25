Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

