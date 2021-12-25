Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

