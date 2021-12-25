Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,217,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

