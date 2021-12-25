Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

