Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

