Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,472.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 687,117 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Blue Bird by 66.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 207,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 304.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 197,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blue Bird by 58.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.