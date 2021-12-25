Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.