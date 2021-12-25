Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.
