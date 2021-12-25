Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

