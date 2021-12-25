Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $263.39 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $263.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.