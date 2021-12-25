SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

