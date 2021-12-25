Royal Bank of Canada Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $85.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ED. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NYSE:ED opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

