Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a top pick rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

