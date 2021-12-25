Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $352.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.40.

FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $485.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $394.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

