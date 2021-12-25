Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $6.20 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.