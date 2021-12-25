Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.

CCL opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

