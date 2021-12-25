Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.