Brooks Automation (AZTA) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: AZTA) is one of 36 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brooks Automation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brooks Automation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation Competitors 283 1042 1584 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Brooks Automation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million $110.75 million 67.77 Brooks Automation Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 42.63

Brooks Automation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Brooks Automation Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing ?life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

