First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

