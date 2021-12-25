Truist Securities Trims OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price to $75.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.14.

KIDS opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

