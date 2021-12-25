Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

