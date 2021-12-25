Head-To-Head Contrast: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) versus HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $158.52 million 3.42 $36.85 million $2.01 9.28 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.57 $63.08 million $3.52 8.74

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HBT Financial and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 33.80% 14.95% 1.43% Premier Financial 40.52% 13.20% 1.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HBT Financial pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Premier Financial beats HBT Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

